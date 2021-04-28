IKEA內湖店開幕囉！最炫鯊魚餐廳民眾手刀嘗鮮｜Reopening of new IKEA store in Neihu receives warm welcome

【看CP學英文】繼全台最老的IKEA宜家敦北店正是熄燈後兩天，宜家的粉絲們於週三为聚集在内湖新分店興奮的迎接開幕。

IKEA fans went crazy for the opening of the new Neihu store on Wednesday two days after the closing of the iconic Dunhua North Road, the longest-standing IKEA store in Taiwan.

台灣IKEA企業傳播暨內部溝通經理吳語涵表示，新的內湖店將有占地6200坪的賣場，其中也有430座位的「鯊魚主題餐廳」和540個停車格。

Nancy Wu (吳語涵), communications manager at IKEA Taiwan, told local media that the new Neihu branch will cover 20,496 square meters and boasts a special shark-themed 430-seat restaurant and 540-space parking lot.

IKEA董事長凌思卓 (Maritn Lindstrom) 也表示25年前台灣第一家電就是在台北市，如今在內湖開幕，不僅對所有員工來為令人期待的挑戰，更以新的布置和更寬敞、舒適的購物環境，讓顧客能體驗到最棒的消費經驗。

IKEA Chairman Maritn Lindstrom also pointed out that the first IKEA ever opened in Taiwan was in Taipei; the opening of the Neihu store, it not only acts as a brand new challenge for IKEA employees but also provides a new shopping experience for customers with its open and comfy space.

與The China Post訪談中，IKEA 台灣副總經理艾斯本 (Hugo Asplund) 也藉此機會歡迎消費者到新開幕的內湖店逛逛，並表示很期待讓在台北的所有人能看到新店的裝潢和設計。

In an interview with The China Post, Taiwan IKEA Deputy Manager Hugo Asplund took the opportunity to welcome shoppers to the new Neihu store and expressed his excitement for everyone in Taipei to visit and see the new decorations and solutions implemented in the new location.

艾斯本也回顧週一敦北的熄燈儀式，透露當天顧客和員工都非常感動。

Asplund also reminisced of the closing of the Dunhua North Road store on Monday, adding that it was an emotional experience for both employees and customers, alike.

針對新開幕的內湖店，艾斯本指出他們希望能更親近台灣人，讓更多人有機會來逛IKEA。

In reference to the newly opened Neihu store, Asplund remarked that they “have big expectations to be more present and accessible to the many people in Taiwan.”

「台灣對我們而言是非常重要的市場，我們希望能有更多方式與顧客互動。」

“Taiwan is an important market for us, and we want to look into new ways for meeting customers.”

艾斯本同時也暗示今年夏天將在台灣嘉義地區有新計畫，預告消費者盡請期待。

Asplund also hinted at an exciting project to be showcased in Chiayi in the summer but did not go into details to let customers “look forward to” IKEA’s next step.

The new IKEA store boasts of a special “shark-themed” restaurant. (Photo courtesy of IKEA)她點出，無論動線、家具或瑞典美食，新的分店皆更能滿足顧客需求。

She said that the new features allow for a more convenient shopping experience that will satisfy customers’ needs, ranging from furnishings to Swedish delights.

她也補充道IKEA對台灣的前景感到非常樂觀，並強調公司有計畫開設更多各類型的分店，包刮帶有黃色標誌的藍色商店、取貨點、快閃店和位於市中心的店。

She added that IKEA remains optimistic about the prospects of the Taiwanese market, stressing that the company has plans to open various kinds of stores, including the iconic blue stores with a yellow logo, pick-up points, pop-up shops, and stores in downtown areas.

前日，IKEA敦北店正式熄燈儀式上也看到民眾、VIP顧客和員工齊聚在外向此店道別，期盼內湖店能帶給顧客更多元的購物體驗。

In a flag-lowering ceremony, staff, VIP customers, and the general public bid farewell to the furniture shop on Dunhua North Road branch amid reports that the new Neihu store will provide customers with a more diverse shopping experience.