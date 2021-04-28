White House looks ahead to second hundred days

WASHINGTON (AP) — One day ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech before Congress, marking one hundred days in office, the White House said its priorities for the second hundred days will be controlling the coronavirus pandemic, passing the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan, plus the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and addressing the climate crisis.

Biden also plans to announce a new cap in the U.S. for refugees, after taking strong criticism for failing to raise the previous administration’s cap of accepting 15,000 refugees annually, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“One of the considerations at this point in time as we’re determining what the cap will look like, is what message we’re sending to the world,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“And we are a country under the Biden Harris administration where we want to send a clear message. We are welcoming refugees,” she said.

Shortly after the start of his presidency, Biden announced the U.S. would admit 125,000 refugees next year, and later said the U.S. would admit 62,500 refugees this year.

Just over ten days ago, the administration announced it was keeping the cap at 15,000 refugees created under the previous administration, sparking a backlash among Democrats, as well as refugee groups.

One question leading up to the president’s speech on Wednesday is whether he will push to make permanent the childcare tax credit that is included in the American Rescue Plan, but due to expire in a year.

Psaki didn’t tip the admistration’s hand on the issue, but said the president plans to talk about the tax credit in Wednesday’s speech to Congress.