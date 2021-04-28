Portland ends 5-game skid with 3-point flurry at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers, one shy of Damian Lillard’s franchise record, and the Portland Trail Blazers routed the Indiana Pacers 133-112 on Tuesday night to end their five-game losing streak.

Lillard added 23 points and the Blazers shot a season-best 57.1% from beyond the arc to end their longest skid of the season. Simons was 9 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.

With the Trail Blazers going 20 of 35 from 3-point range, Indiana never really had a chance.

Portland broke open the game in the second quarter by taking advantage of a 13-5 discrepancy in offensive rebounds and, of course-, the long-range shooting.

The second of Lillard’s four 3s broke a 50-all tie and spurred 21-5 run that gave the Trail Blazers a 71-55 lead late in the first half. A flagrant foul against CJ McCollum in the final minute allowed the Pacers to claw their way back within 11 and a technical foul on Lillard after the first half ended got Indiana within 73-63 before the start of the second half.

But Portland prevented the Pacers from making a serious challenge and used its second 3-point barrage to close the third quarter with a 113-78 lead.

Trail Blazers: McCollum had 20 points and four assists. Lillard had six assists. … Robert Covington finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Enes Kantner had 12 points and 14 rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 10 rebounds. … Carmelo Anthony scored 13 points. … Portland has 10 games this season with 20 or more 3s. … The Trail Blazers avoided being swept by the Pacers for the first time since 2007-08.

Pacers: Brissett also had 10 rebounds, his second double-double in three home games since signing a three-year contract with Indiana. … Brogdon added four rebounds and four assists. … Caris LeVert finished with 16 points and Doug McDermott had 13 points. … Indiana went 10 of 30 on 3s and was outrebounded 57-37. … Indiana played again without three injured starters — Domantas Sabonis (back), Myles Turner (right foot), T.J. Warren (left foot) as well as backups Goga Bitadze (left ankle) and Jeremy Lamb (left knee).

Indiana fell to 11-18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this season and with only seven home games remaining, the Pacers’ 31-year streak with a winning record at home ended. It was the longest active streak in the NBA, and tied for the third-longest in league history.

Trail Blazers: Will try to avoid a three-game sweep at Memphis on Wednesday.

Pacers: Hopes to rebounds Thursday when Brooklyn visits Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

