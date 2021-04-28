CECC reports 3 more local infections in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Wednesday 3 more local COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 1,116.

According to the CECC, two of the local infections are family members of CAL pilots who have not tested positive for the virus but have antibodies in their systems.

The other local infection case reported today (case 1112) is a contact of an imported case from Canada, the CECC added.

Case 1112 is a Taiwanese man in his seventies and is a family member of imported cases 1068 and 1106.

He had no recent travel activities abroad and is asymptomatic. He had previously visited case 1068 for half an hour when they, unfortunately, fell inside their own home.

He was present to help deliver food and was tested on April 26 as a contact; his infection was confirmed today.

Around 190 possible contacts have been listed by health authorities and all are asked to undergo quarantine. The CECC also revealed his recent activities and asked that those who had been in those areas practice self-health management for 14 days.

The locations revealed are mostly centered around the Taoyuan area.

Taiwanese boy in his teens and is a family member of one of the pilots detected with antibodies in their system.

He had no recent travel records and is currently asymptomatic. He was tested by health authorities on April 26 as a close contact and the infection was confirmed today.

The other two family members of case 1113 have both tested negative.

On the other hand, case 1114 is a Taiwanese woman in her forties and is also a family member of a CAL pilot.

She had no recent activity of traveling abroad and is also asymptomatic.

After being tested by health authorities on April 26, her infection was confirmed today.

As with case 1113, the two other family members living with her have all tested negative for the virus.

As of press time, Taiwan reported 1,116 confirmed cases, including 987 imported cases, 82 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 8 cases whose infection sources are currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people have died, 1,050 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.