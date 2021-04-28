影／台鐵局長杜微新上任　揭台鐵改革三面向｜TRA’s new head pledges to improve safety and stability management

新任台鐵局長由原副局長杜微週二正式上任，他提出台鐵改革三個面向，分別是安全、安定與轉型，同時承諾針對太魯閣出軌意外，會深切檢討。

Tuesday, a swearing ceremony was held where Former Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) deputy head, Tu Wei (杜微), officially became the Director-General of the agency.

Tu Wei pledged to reform the TRA in three aspects, namely safety, stability, and transformation while promising to conduct a thorough review in response to the derailment accident that took place earlier this month.

杜微指出，安全部分包括設備安全、施工安全、通行安全，台鐵會全面盤查及檢視相關安全問題，就制度、用人及設備提出立即可行的解決方案。

First and foremost, Tu Wei plans to improve equipment safety, construction safety, and traffic safety.

After conducting a comprehensive evaluation of relevant safety issues, the TRA will propose immediate and feasible solutions to problems regarding the system, employment, and equipment.

他也提到，台鐵本身的行車安全和工地安全也必須立即建立改善機制，同時應檢討場站監控及路線狀況，發現有異狀立即採取作為、通報與處置，防堵無視安全規定的外包廠商。

He also mentioned that improvement mechanisms must be established right away regarding TRA’s traffic safety and construction safety.

To prevent outsourced contractors that disregard safety regulations, TRA should also enhance the monitor system and route conditions of all stations, so that any abnormalities found could be reported and taken care of immediately.

第二就是安定，台鐵人力應充沛並注重效能，同時兼顧職能的教育訓練，才能在安全環境下發揮所長。至於財務安定，除了申請政府補貼，台鐵本身則應推動雙核心發展，增加本業及附業的營收。

Secondly, Tu Wei said that the TRA should value both the sufficiency and efficiency of its manpower. Education and training programs should also be implemented to strengthen the colleagues’ performance, he added.

As for financial stability, Tu Wei pointed out that aside from subsidies from the government, the agency should also promote dual-core development to increase revenue from both its own and subsidiary businesses.

第三則是轉型，組織調整要能在確保同仁權益前提下辦理。政府也有改革決心，承諾不會把這個工作、責任、負擔讓台鐵獨自承擔。

Last but not least, Tu Wei ensured that the TRA will undergo its transformation on the premise that all of its workers’ rights were protected. He also said that the government shared its determination on the reform and had promised to help complete the transition.

杜微表示，4月2日發生第408次列車重大事故，隨後武塔站外包廠商工人又違規闖入軌道，這是全國民眾所不能接受的。台鐵會尋求政府、各相關部會協助，並透過和台灣鐵路工會的勞資協商，儘速研議及規劃完整改革方案，重建旅客及民眾的信心。

During the ceremony, Tu Wei said that TRA’s recent accidents including the deadly Taroko express train crash and the illegal intrusion of a construction worker stepping onto the tracks were deemed unacceptable by the public who demanded change.

He ensured that the TRA will seek assistance from the government and relevant ministries, and communicate with the agency’s union to put forward a thorough reform plan in hopes of restoring the faith of passengers and the public.