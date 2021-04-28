「惡靈附身」吉娃娃被領養　超幽默個性描述欄融化網友｜’Haunted’, man-hating chihuahua finds fur-ever home after hilarious bio goes viral

【看CP學英文】一隻神經質的吉娃娃Prancer已經在康乃狄克州找到牠「永遠的家」！這一切完全歸功於牠寄養主人搞笑的描述，將牠宣傳為一隻「厭男」和受「維多利亞鬼娃」附身的小狗。

A neurotic Chihuahua named Prancer has found its “fur-ever” home in Connecticut, U.S.A., despite its foster owner’s hilarious description deeming it “man-hating” and “a haunted Victorian child in the body of a small dog.”

寄養主人蒂凡尼 (Tyfanee Fortuna)近期在臉書上表示，她很開心可以暫時收留Prancer，但同時也透露自己非常期待有人幫助她和家人逃脫「被吉娃娃惡靈席捲的地獄人生」。

Tyfanee Fortuna, a foster parent for the dog explained in a Facebook post recently that she had been happy to take in the pup, but revealed she was looking for someone to free her family from the “demonic Chihuahua hellscape.”

蒂凡尼在貼文中形容Prancer為一隻「神經質，討厭男生，討厭動物，討厭小孩，只愛女人」的狗。

In describing the small pup, Fortuna wrote that it was a “neurotic, man-hating, animal-hating, children-hating” dog who “only likes women” and “nothing else.”

然而，她也寫道，這隻13磅重的「憤怒機器」其實非常忠心、乖巧，甚至在開心的時候還會面露微笑。

However, she went on to say that the “13lb. rage machine” was also extremely loyal, obedient and even “smiles” sometimes when its happy.

蒂凡尼表示，她知道要別人接受一個被「鬼娃恰吉附身的狗」很困難，但她必須盡全力幫牠。

Fortuna went on to say she understood it’s difficult to “find someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog’s body” but added that she had to try.

蒂凡尼的創意宣傳也讓Prancer一夕爆紅，許多人甚至表示願意與丈夫離婚，就為了領養牠。

The online adoption pitch for Prancer soon went viral with many joking that they would divorce their husbands to adopt the dog.

在海量的申請表中，Prancer終於找到新主人，這位女主人坦承自己曾因對大麻上癮而進勒戒所。

Among the many applications, Prancer ultimately found his forever home with a woman who had recently gotten out of rehab for marijuana addiction.

新主人愛瑞兒 (Ariel Davis) 說會想認養Prancer是因為被牠古靈精怪的個性吸引，同時也點出牠讓自己想起在入勒戒所前曾經養的另一隻狗。

Ariel Davis remarked that she had been struck by Prancer’s quirky personality and added that it reminded her of a dog she had which she gave up when she went to rehab.

愛瑞兒開心的分享道，這隻「神經質」的狗狗其實去散步時非常乖，當遇到不認識的人或動物時，牠都不予理會。這個新家庭也讓Prancer的故事終於有了圓滿的結局。

Prancer finally found his happy ending, and Davis has happily reported that the once “neurotic” dog was actually surprisingly great on walks, and usually ignores passersby and other animals.