Taoyuan mayor temporarily suspends two elementary school classes due to CAL outbreak

TAIPEI (The China Post)—Wednesday, Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) ordered two classes of the Taoyuan Simen Elementary School (桃園西門國小) be suspended starting April 28 till May 4. Before the classes resume on May 5, all courses will be taught online.

The decision was made in response to the recent China Airlines (CAL,華航) pilot outbreak, as authorities discovered two students from Simen Elementary School were family members to a pilot who tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Cheng also said that medical personnel from the Taoyuan General Hospital (部桃醫院) have entered the CAL Park (華航園區) to carry out various Covid-19 tests and vaccination on the company’s colleagues and hopes to complete the process before May 10.

People who have come in close contact with the infected pilots have been ordered to self-quarantine.

In addition, the Taoyuan city government has disinfected the areas where the infected pilots have been to. The classrooms where the two students related to the pilots studied as well as the public areas on campus were also disinfected on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, nine CAL cargo pilots were infected, and four family members among 3 infected pilots have tested positive for the virus. Six pilots were tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.