超萌精品寵物包爆紅！毛小孩也能享受奢華生活 | Fendi launches fancy ‘doggy bags’ for devoted pet lovers

【看CP學英文】隨著近年越來越多台灣人選澤養寵物勝過養小孩，精品品牌開始推出各種新穎前衛的產品以吸引更多消費者。

With more and more Taiwanese opting to care for pets rather than children in recent years, high-end brands have come up with new and innovative ways to attract more customers.

「狗袋」原為在美國為打包餐廳吃剩的食物的塑膠袋，如今已有新的定義。近期，許多品牌開始主打高級狗袋，成為毛小孩出門用的「運輸工具」或「休息站」。

Doggy bags, once referred to as a plastic bag to pack up leftover food from a restaurant, now has a new definition as a luxurious vehicle and rest stop for lovable pets when “traveling” from one place to another.

Fendi近期推出一系列的寵物飾品，其中包括手提袋，項圈，夾克，甚至還有與主人同款的皮帶，讓毛小孩和父母能一同享受高級奢華的生活方式。

Fendi recently released a new line of pet accessories, including bags, collars, jackets, and even matching belts for owners to help both experience the life of luxury.

根據Fendi官網所述，此系列以棕色和煙草色呈現品牌招牌「FF」 logo，讓你以更時尚的方式攜帶和運輸寵物的各種必需用品。

According to Fendi, the new collection features the brand’s signature FF logo in brown and tobacco-like colors, and includes stylish ways to carry and transport your pet’s essentials.

從FF logo寵物旅行手提包、防潑水尼龍外套，到帶有FF主題圖紋金屬名牌的皮帶和項圈等，這一系列的產品對毛小孩外出所需應有盡有。

From pet–travel totes, water-resistant nylon jackets, and a leather belt and collar with a metal FF motif tag, the new line is sure to attract devoted pet owners.

現在，若寵物出門感到疲憊的話，你可以同時顧及到時尚和實用性，帶他們走遍天下。

Now, when your pet gets tired, you can combine both style and function wherever you go.

FENDI由Adele及Edoardo Fendi於1925年在羅馬創立，如今為高級定制、成衣及皮草系列聞名。

Fendi was first established in Rome by Adele and Edoardo Fendi in 1925 and has evolved to a high-end brand known for its high-class outfits and leather goods collections.