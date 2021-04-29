第101場奔牛展在台灣！群牛睽違12年返台快閃 | ‘Cow Parade’ returns to Taiwan 12 years after successful Asia debut

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，當你聽到「奔牛節」可能會直覺得的想到「西班牙奔牛節」，然而這一次在華山大草原所展出的全球第101場奔牛節「CowParade國際奔牛藝術展」，是全球最大型、最悠久的公共藝術之一、城市行銷IP。

When you hear of a festival that includes “running bulls,” you would most likely automatically think of the “Festival of San Fermin” in Spain.

However, this time, it’s actually referring to the 101st world “Cow Parade” which will take place in Taiwan for a limited time period.

Known as one of the world’s largest and most successful public art exhibitions, the cow parade is sure to attract many visitors in Taiwan.

繼「2009 台北奔牛節」並巡行台中後，睽違12年再度來台舉辦「2021國際奔牛藝術EXPO台灣巡展」，成為全球第101場奔牛盛事。

Following its debut in Taipei and later in Taichung 12 years ago (2009), the “Cow Parade 2.0” will also mark the 101st exhibition of the same series.

對於許多喜歡打卡拍照的IG網美、網帥來說，這是一定不能錯過的必拍景點。因為這一次「CowParade國際奔牛藝術展」特別精選歷年來各國經典藝術牛，復刻成30頭「世界大使牛」齊聚台灣。

For social media influencers, this is a can’t-miss event that is sure to help them gain more #Instaworthy pictures.

This year’s Cow Parade in Taiwan showcases thirty “World Ambassador Cows” that are specially selected and reproduced classic artworks from all over the world.

本次巡展將由「2009台北奔牛節」的誕生地、永遠的牛莊華山文創園區開始，從奔牛娘家出發，其意義更加不同且富人情味。

The touring exhibition will start from the birthplace of the 2009 Cow Parade, also known as the Huashan Cultural and Creative Park.

To many, showcasing the exhibition there after a decade brings even more feelings of nostalgia and strong emotions.

籌備會特別在奔行巡展之前，安排三天 (4/27 – 29) 的群牛網路快閃見面會，讓15頭部分的「世界大使牛」與「聽海淚牛」佈展於華山大草原上與牛迷們初見面。 除此之外，5/5-6/30 也會在富邦金融中心巡展，讓大小朋友都可以隨群牛一起造勢。

The pop-up exhibition is scheduled between April 27 and April 29, where a total of 15 cows will be showcased on the grassy fields at Huashan.

Besides that, from May 5 to June 30, Cow Parade lovers can also head to the Fubon Financial Center Building where kids and adults alike can create fun memories with the stunning “livestock.”