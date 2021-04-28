德國森林發現手榴彈？警方曝害羞正解讓網笑瘋 | Grenade-shaped item found in forest was sex toy: German police

【看CP學英文】據德國當局表示，當地警方炸彈小組在週二被請去調查巴伐利亞森林一枚疑似手榴彈的不明物體，結果發現竟是情趣用品，讓網友笑瘋。

A German police bomb squad called to investigate a suspected hand grenade in a Bavarian forest determined that the object actually was a rubber sex toy, authorities said Tuesday.

週一，一位當地居民慢跑時，在德國與奧地利和捷克邊境的帕紹市外森林裡發現了一個裝有此物品的袋子。

A jogger reported finding a bag containing the device Monday in a forest outside the city of Passau, near Germany’s borders with Austria and the Czech Republic.

二戰結束至今雖已歷經75年，但在德國發現當年被遺忘或隱藏的彈藥仍然是經常發生的事情。

The discovery of forgotten or hidden munitions is still a regular occurrence in Germany more than 75 years after the end of World War II.

然而，當拆彈小組抵達並檢視此袋後，確認袋中的物品是橡膠做的手榴彈複製品。警方也向當地媒體表示，袋中其他物品（保險套和潤滑劑）幫助警方斷定「手榴彈」為情趣用品。

But when a bomb squad arrived and inspected the contents of the bag, they determined it was a rubber grenade replica. The condoms and lubricant in the bag helped inform the hypothesis about the device’s intended use, police told German news agency dpa.

une joggeuse en Bavière découvre une grenade et alerte la police qui alerte des démineurs. Il s'agissait en fait d'un sextoy (à gauche des préservatifs; à droite du lubrifiant). Bombenstimmung comme on dit en allemand pic.twitter.com/OYjzGku1cb — Pascal Thibaut (@pthibaut) April 27, 2021

警方說明，「經過我們於網上查詢後，更加確定，的確有以手榴彈為模板的情趣用品」。

“An internet search confirmed the suspicion,” police said. “There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.”