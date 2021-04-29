假日衝新北桃源谷解憂　高山美景成遼闊紓壓秘境 | Visit the ‘Taoyuan Valley’ to reboot during the weekends!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，新北貢寮不只有印象中音樂祭時的搖滾吶喊，更有深厚的文化底蘊和藝術氛圍，近年文創產業更是蓬勃發展。隨著交通便利，越來越多人在假日走進幽靜的貢寮老街，不少好店靜靜地佇立在這裡，在不疾不徐的步伐中感受在地新活力。

Aside from the music festivals that Gongliao is most famous for, the district also harbors rich cultures and artworks that can be experienced through its rising creative industries.

With its transportation becoming more convenient, Gong Liao Old Street (貢寮老街) has seen more people visiting the area on weekends, taking walks and browsing the unique shops along the streets where a new sense of vitality can be experienced with every step.

位於新北與宜蘭交界處的桃源谷，擁有一片號稱360度零死角的壯麗大草原，而以大草原為中心、向外發散出去，則有內寮線、大溪線、石觀音線、草嶺線4條登山步道。

Located at the border of New Taipei City and Yilan City, Taoyuan Valley offers its visitors an endless view of the magnificent grassland, and with the grassland as the center, four hiking trails can be clearly observed.

隨著步道前進，連綿的山巒、一望無際的綠意、遠眺太平洋和龜山島的海島景致。

Hiking along the trails, visitors can set their eyes on the breathtaking views of the continuous mountains, the endless greenery as well as the Pacific Ocean and Gueishan Island.

在此地漫步還有機會遇上幾隻水牛在鮮綠草原上游走，絕美畫面被譽為不用出國就能感受的國外氛圍。每年秋季，芒花盛開於滿山遍野，更是旅人必訪的打卡行程。

There is also a chance you will meet some buffalos roaming in the bright green grassland along the way. The beautiful scene has now become known as a dreamy natural, travel destination that you can enjoy without going abroad.

In addition, every autumn, Chinese Silver Grass (芒花) bloom all over the mountains, making it a must-visit hotspot for travelers.