W17 | CP帶您迅速了解！本週你必須知道的五件事｜The Weekly Briefing

【看CP學英文】新增本土案例 、桃園小學停課、新台鐵局長上任 、IKEA內湖店開幕和蔡依林 Ugly Beauty 世界巡迴演唱會最後一天，以下是我們為您整理的本週五則重大新聞。

New local infections, class suspensions in Taoyuan, the nomination of the new TRA director-general, the grand opening of IKEA Neihu store, and the conclusion of Jolin Tsai’s Ugly Beauty World Tour.

Here is our top-five this week.

境外移入家屬成本土個案！活動足跡「4地點」曝光｜CECC reports 3 more local infections in Taiwan

截至週三，中央流行疫情指揮中心宣布近期新增四例本土案例和八個感染源不明的案例。

The Central Epidemic Command Center reported four local infections and eight positive cases of unknown origin on Wednesday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210428-2411286

機師小孩讀西門國小 鄭文燦：高標處理2班停課一週｜Taoyuan mayor suspends 2 classes at local school due to CAL outbreak

週三，桃園市長鄭文燦宣布西門國小兩間教室停課一週。

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan suspended two classes at Simen Elementary School on Wednesday.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210428-2411575

台鐵局長杜微新上任 揭台鐵改革三面向｜New TRA head pledges to improve safety and management

週二，杜微正式上任為台鐵新局長。

Tu Wei (杜微) became the new director-general of the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA, 台鐵) on Tuesday.

IKEA內湖店開幕囉！最炫鯊魚餐廳民眾手刀嘗鮮｜Shoppers welcome opening of new IKEA Neihu store

繼敦化北路上最具代表性的IKEA於週一熄燈後，IKEA支持者於週三前往新開幕的內湖店迎接最新的店面。

IKEA fans enjoyed the opening of the new Neihu store on Wednesday two days after the closing of the iconic store on Dunhua North Road.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210428-2407853

蔡依林伸手摸胸肌 周興哲樂歪「妳滿意為止」｜Jolin Tsai praises Eric Chou’s muscular chest during tour

台灣歌手蔡依林於週一為「Ugly Beauty 世界巡迴演唱會」劃下圓滿的句點。當天，她也大讚歌手周興哲的胸肌。

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) ended her Ugly Beauty tour on a high note on Monday while praising guest singer Eric Chou’s (周興哲) muscular chest.

https://chinapost.nownews.com/20210426-2415496