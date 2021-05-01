高家繡球花田第三園區開放了！千萬朵繡球花打造驚人美景｜New Taipei City plays host to 10 million blossoming hydrangeas!

【看CP學英文】繽紛多彩的繡球花季終於到來，除了位於陽明山竹子湖畔的第一、第二園區，2020年擴建於新北市萬里區占地8800坪的「高家繡球花田第三園區」已經正式開放，坐擁上千萬朵繡球花爭相綻放。

The colorful hydrangea season has finally arrived!

In addition to the first and second parks located on the shores of Zhuzihu Lake (竹子湖) in Yangmingshan, a third park has been open to the public since 2020 in Wanli District, New Taipei City as part of the 8,800-ping “Kao’s Hydrangea Field.”

Now, as the hydrangeas season approaches, tens of millions of the beautiful flowers are in full bloom.

每年春天綻放的繡球花為八仙花科八仙花屬植物，花語為忠貞、永恆、美滿；「高家繡球花田」始終秉持以獨特自然生態工法經營，讓遊客能同時感受地景與繡球花藝之美。

The hydrangeas blossom every spring and is a member of the family “Bacopa monniera”, which is a genus of flowers that represents fidelity, eternity and beauty.

The “Kao’s Hydrangea Field” is always operated with unique, natural, and ecological methods, allowing visitors to experience the beauty of both the landscape and the hydrangeas.

高家繡球花田園區已於4/20開放，盛開期落在5/10~6/20，園區內有約一千萬朵繡球花綻放、形成高低錯落的繽紛花海，在晴朗陽光照射下呈現出夢幻畫面，美景勢必讓遊客流連忘返。

The field area is now open to the public starting on April 20, and the blooming period falls between May 10 to June 20.

About 10 million hydrangeas are in full bloom in the park, forming a sea of colorful flowers in an exquisite pattern. With the sun shining brightly, the entire scene is transformed into a dream-like quality that is sure to keep visitors coming back for more.

除了花海，園區特地打造花牆、花田小徑、小溪流、鞦韆、等裝置藝術，和能遮蔽陽光的寬廣休息區域，以及鮮花、乾燥花DIY活動。在寬廣的園區既能賞花，又有多樣活動能夠進行，必成為一日小旅行首選。

In addition to the sea of flowers, the park has specially created flower walls, flower paths, streams, swings, and other installation art, as well as adding a roomy rest area to provide shade from the sun. There are also DIY activities with fresh and dried flowers.

The park is a great place to enjoy flowers and a variety of activities, making it a great choice for a small day trip.

地址| How to get there: 新北市萬里區大坪路32-6號 | No. 32-6, Daping, Wanli Dist., New Taipei City 207002 , Taiwan (R.O.C.)

票價| Fee：一般票100元 | NT$100