打開蒸籠驚見小熊維尼饅頭！星國卡通版點心引網友瘋搶｜Popular S’pore cartoon snacks sells out online

【看CP學英文】湯圓、饅頭是台灣常見的傳統甜食，除了逢年過節一定會與家人一起享用外，平常也是大家最愛的解饞點心。

Tang yuans and steamed buns are common traditional treats in Taiwan, which are not only enjoyed with family members during festive times but also an everyday snack favored by many.

不過，一間新加坡網路商店Happy Cart推出了一系列卡通主題的湯圓、包子和饅頭，透過創意設計讓這項傳統點心萌到新境界，一推出就引發網友瘋搶。

A Singaporean online shop “Happy Cart” has taken the popular snack to the next level by launching a series of cartoon-themed buns and tang yuans, which took the internet by storm with its creative and cute appearance, luring customers to make an order.

這一系列童趣造型的點心取材的卡通角色包括小熊維尼、迪士尼公主、怪獸電力公司的大眼仔和毛怪、芝麻街的Elmo和餅乾怪獸、唐老鴨等，Q萌造型喚起網友的童年回憶。

The steamed buns and tang yuans took inspiration from a range of cartoon characters including Winnie the Pooh, Disney princesses, characters from Monsters, Inc. and Sesame Street, Donald Duck, etc, evoking childhood memories of many social media users.

根據商店的臉書貼文回覆，湯圓50顆要價約新台幣378元，6個小饅頭則要約新台幣184元，2個標準尺寸饅頭售價則約新台幣115元。

According to a Facebook comment from the hawker, the tang yuan is going at NT$378 for 50 pieces, while the mini buns are sold at NT$378 for six, and two standard-size buns cost NT$115.

這些手工卡通造型點心十分受網友歡迎，目前等候預定已經需到8月。

The adorable handmade snacks proved to be a success as orders are claimed to be backlogged till August.