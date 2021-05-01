遊台北小天空步道找茶香　居高臨下吸飽芬多精 | Taipei’s Mini Skywalk lets you take a ‘breather’ in nature

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，台北貓空給人最有印象的就是茶。漫步在古道縱橫的茶香裡，還有機會品嚐茶風味料理，悠閒春季拾起包包就能馬上抵達，是最適合一個人想放空休息的好選擇。

The most impressive thing about Taipei Maokong is the tea.

With no prior preparation needed, a day’s trip can see you strolling along the tea-scented roads and enjoying local cuisines while taking in the nice spring weather.

It’s the best choice for individuals living in the Taipei area who want to relax and unwind.

而位在貓空附近的小天空步道是茶香多環步道的其中一段，以懸壁方式建造，向外伸出80公尺的觀景步道平台，是最可看之處。

The “Mini Skywalk”, located near Maokong, is one of the sections of the Tea Fragrance Loop Trail and is built in the form of an overhanging wall with a viewing platform that juts out 80 meters.

除了居高臨下可欣賞秀麗山谷美景，360度的超廣角視野讓人心情舒暢，尤其可以看到大片的藍天美景，非常適合旅途中暫時停歇之處。

In addition to the beautiful view of the valley from the top, the 360-degree wide-angle view provides a sense of relaxation and freedom.

From that viewpoint, you can take in the endless blue sky above, which is very suitable for a temporary stop during the journey.

循著步道往前行，會先抵達茶推廣中心停車場，順著斜坡來到土地公廟，跟著指標一路往下走一會兒，就可以到達壺穴平台。

If you follow the trail, you will first reach the parking lot of the Tea Promotion Center, then follow the slope to the Earth God Temple. Here, you can continue to follow the signs all the way down to the “Pothole Platform.”

短短路程彷彿帶領遊客進入另一個世界，抵達壺穴平台便可看到茶壺景觀裝置，上面還有可愛的貓耳朵呢！

Visitors embarking on this short journey will feel as if they had been transported into another world, and when they reach the platform, they can see the teapot landscape installation, complete with its adorable cat–ear adornment!

平台旁有座繩編的小吊橋，每次僅容3人通過， 從橋上往下望，能清楚看到一個個壺穴，來此除了吸飽芬多精之外， 還能上一堂大自然的課。

There is also a small suspension bridge next to the platform, which only allows three people to pass through at a time.

Looking down from the bridge, you can clearly see each cave, and immerse yourself into the natural scene as well as take a deep breather!

地址 | How to get there：台北市文山區指南路三段40 巷 | Ln. 40, Sec. 3, Zhinan Rd., Wenshan Dist., Taipei City 116026 , Taiwan (R.O.C.)