Kamala Harris to give Naval Academy commissioning address

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver the keynote address at the Naval Academy’s commissioning ceremony, a White House official told a Maryland news outlet Friday.

Harris is expected to give the speech May 28 during the in-person, limited capacity ceremony in Annapolis, The Capital reported Friday, citing a White House spokesperson.

The ceremony, which will take place at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, marks the transition from midshipman to commissioned officer for honorees.

Historically, the speaker rotates among the vice president, president and the secretary of defense, The Capital said. Last year, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper gave the keynote speech at a virtual commissioning. Former President Donald Trump delivered it in 2018 and former Vice President Mike Pence gave it in 2017. As vice president, President Joe Biden gave speeches in 2015 and 2010.

It will be the second time in two months that Harris has visited Maryland. She was in the state Thursday for a tour of a Baltimore mass vaccination site, among other business.