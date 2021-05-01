49ers take Notre Dame G Aaron Banks in 2nd round

The San Francisco 49ers took Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks after trading down five spots in the second round of the NFL draft.

The Niners took Banks with the 48th pick Friday night to bolster the offensive line a night after taking quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

San Francisco moved down from No. 43 in a trade with the Raiders that gave the Niners an additional fourth-round pick and sent a seventh-rounder to Las Vegas.

Banks gives San Francisco another Notre Dame lineman on the roster after taking right tackle Mike McGinchey in the first round in 2018. Banks will likely compete to start at right guard in the only spot in question on San Francisco’s line.

The Niners brought back left tackle Trent Williams this offseason and signed center Alex Mack. Laken Tomlinson returns at left guard.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Banks has experience in college in a zone-blocking system that San Francisco uses. He started 31 games in three seasons in college and allowed no sacks last year, according to SportsInfo Solutions.

Banks grew up in the Bay Area in Alameda and went to high school in El Cerrito.

The 49ers also have pick No. 102 near the end of the third round, as well as six picks on Saturday with two picks in the fourth round, three in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL