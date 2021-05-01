Washington gets Williams replacement, picks OT Sam Cosmi

Washington used the 51st pick in the draft Friday night on Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi, who could be the long-term replacement for former starter Trent Williams.

Cosmi started the first eight games in 2020 before opting out of the remainder of the season. He was the seventh offensive lineman taken in the second round.

After Williams held out the 2019 season amid a dispute with the previous regime, Washington traded him to San Francisco at last year’s draft and attempted to draft his successor in LSU’s Saahdiq Charles. Injuries limited the fourth-round pick to one game during his rookie season, with veteran Cornelius Lucas starting the majority of the year at left tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound Cosmi could change that. He earned second-team all-Big 12 honors while starting all 13 games at left tackle for Texas in 2019 and even had a touchdown catch against West Virginia.

Washington used the 19th pick in the first round Thursday night on Kentucky’s Jamin Davis, whose ability to play all three linebacker positions was particularly attractive to coach Ron Rivera and the front office.

Tight end, safety and receiver are among Washington’s remaining needs. The team has two picks in the third round and a handful more Saturday in rounds 4-7.

It’s unclear if Washington will use one of those selections on a developmental quarterback after passing on trading up for one of the draft’s top prospects. General manager Martin Mayhew said the organization feels good about the QBs currently on the roster: free agent addition Ryan Fitzpatrick, Rivera favorite Kyle Allen, playoff-game starter Taylor Heinicke and 2020 undrafted free agent Steven Montez.

