Packers take Ohio State center Josh Myers in second round

Josh Myers plays the same position and went to the same college as All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

The Green Bay Packers hope the similarities don’t end there.

Green Bay continued filling positions of need taking Myers in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night with the 62nd overall pick. The former Ohio State center is a potential long-term replacement for Linsley, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency.

The selection of Myers followed the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick.

Depth at cornerback and the offensive line were considered two of the Packers’ biggest needs heading into the draft. The offensive line suffered a major hit when they lost Linsley, a 2014 fifth-round pick from Ohio State.

The Packers had a third-round selection at No. 62 overall later Friday. On the third day of the draft, the Packers will have two selections each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds plus one more pick in the seventh round.

Green Bay is trying to take the next step after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons, though the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers has created all sorts of questions about the team’s immediate future.

ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers, who won his third MVP last season, doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night the Packers had no plans to trade Rodgers and added that “I do think he’ll play for us again.”

