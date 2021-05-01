Packers take Ohio St C Josh Myers, Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Josh Myers plays the same position and went to the same college as All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

The Green Bay Packers hope the similarities don’t end there.

Green Bay continued filling positions of need taking Myers in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night with the 62nd overall pick. The former Ohio State center is a potential long-term replacement for Linsley, who left the Packers for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency.

Myers said he has watched plenty of film of Linsley and has seen him and spoken to him on several occasions at Ohio State’s campus. Now he has a chance to take over for him.

“It would mean everything to me, to come in an be able to do that,” Myers said. “He’s just such a great player. To follow him up is a big task that I’m excited to get a shot at.”

The selection of Myers followed the Packers’ first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick.

Late Friday, the Packers traded up seven spots in the third round to take Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers at No. 85 overall. The Packers sent the Tennessee Titans the No. 92 overall pick as well as a fourth-round selection (No. 135 overall).

Depth at cornerback and the offensive line were considered two of the Packers’ biggest needs heading into the draft. The Packers also needed to add receivers after not selecting any wideouts in the 2019 or 2020 drafts.

Both of the Packers’ Friday selections come from athletic families.

Rodgers isn’t related to disgruntled Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers but is the son of Tee Martin, who quarterbacked Tennessee’s 1998 national championship team. Myers’ father was an offensive lineman at Kentucky and his mom played basketball at Dayton.

Packers director of college scouting Matt Malaspina said Myers could help out at center or at guard. The offensive line suffered a major hit with the loss of Linsley, a 2014 fifth-round pick from Ohio State.

“You’re going to enjoy this kid,” Malaspina said. “He’s got a lot of energy. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s a really good addition to the Packer organization.”

Myers, who is 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, came to Ohio State as a tackle but moved to center early in his college career. He was a team captain last season and one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy that goes annually to college football’s top center.

His father was an offensive lineman at Kentucky and his mom played basketball at Dayton.

During Ohio State’s run to the College Football Playoff championship game, Myers played through an injury that required surgery. Myers said he hurt his toe in the Big Ten championship game and aggravated the injury in the semifinal victory over Clemson.

“I just felt like I owed it to myself and to my teammates, our coaches and everyone at Ohio State to kind of gut it up and play through it, you know, give ourselves a shot at the national championship,” Myers said. “To be honest, I knew there was a chance it could hurt me going into the NFL draft, but it was just one of those things, I felt like I needed to do it whether it hurt me or not because it’s what was best for the team. I definitely plan on bringing that same team-first mentality to Green Bay.”

Malaspina said the Packers didn’t consider Myers’ toe injury a concern.

Amari Rodgers, who is 5-9 1/2, caught 77 passes for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also has experience as a returner.

Green Bay is trying to take the next step after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons, though the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers has created all sorts of questions about the team’s immediate future.

ESPN reported Thursday that Rodgers, who won his third MVP last season, doesn’t want to return to the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said late Thursday night the Packers had no plans to trade Rodgers and added that “I do think he’ll play for us again.”

UP NEXT: On the third day of the draft, the Packers will have one fourth-round pick, two fifth-round selections, two sixth-round picks and one last selection in the seventh round.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL