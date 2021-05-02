夏日版「平溪天燈節」喬定　僅兩天「天燈海」快閃出現 | Timing of Summer Pingxi Lantern Festival celebration unveiled!

【看CP學英文】根據Taipei Walker報導，被Discovery評選為「世界第二大除夕夜活動」的平溪天燈節，在2021年因疫情衝擊首次延後舉辦，並終於敲定將於7/24、7/31登場。

Once hailed by the Discovery Channel as the “second largest carnival in the world,” the Pingxi sky lantern festival has been finally rescheduled to July 24 and July 31.

The previous edition was postponed for the first time in 2021 due to the pandemic.

最初被用於傳遞軍事資訊的天燈，被視為是熱氣球的始祖；經過歷史演變，放天燈成為平溪地區的特殊活動，並和台南鹽水的蜂炮並稱台灣最大的祈福活動。

First created for transmitting military information, the sky lantern is often deemed a predecessor of the hot air balloon. Over the years, releasing sky lanterns has evolved to become a special local event of the Pingxi area.

The sky lantern festival and Tainan’s annual beehive fireworks have become the top two biggest annual events in Taiwan.

做為北台灣最大的祈福盛事，上百盞天燈緩緩升天的美景將再次吸引大批攝影愛好者，期待透過代表祈福與許願的天燈，盡快結束疫情，迎向更美好的未來。

As the biggest event in northern Taiwan, the breathtaking sight of sky lanterns rising up in the sky is expected to attract many photography enthusiasts.

With the rise of sky lanterns carrying hopes and good wishes, we can expect the pandemic to end soon and look forward to a brighter future.