Corbin ends 10-game skid, pitches Nationals past Marlins 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin ended his 10-game losing streak, pitching seven solid innings and leading the Washington Nationals over the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Saturday.

Josh Bell hit a bases-loaded double and drove in four runs, Yan Gomes had a two-run homer and Josh Harrison had three hits as Washington won its third in a row.

Corbin (1-3), who opened the season on the COVID-19 injured list, began the afternoon with a 10.47 ERA in four starts. He limited the Marlins to two runs and four hits, striking out four and walking four.

Corbin posted his first win since last August. A two-time All-Star with Arizona, the 31-year-old lefty signed a $140 million, six-year deal with the Nationals before the 2019 season and was a key member of their staff as they went on to win the World Series.

The Nationals helped Corbin by turning three double plays, and he exited with an 8.10 ERA.

Jesús Aguilar hit a solo home run for Miami, his sixth shot over his last eight games.

Paul Campbell (0-2), making his first major league start after four relief appearances, allowed four earned runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Nationals broke it open with a five-run fourth.

After Andrew Stevenson singled and Gomes homered, Trea Turner singled with one out. Former Nationals pitcher Ross Detwiler relieved Campbell and walked two to load the bases.

Bell, who had an RBI single in the first, lined an 0-2 fastball the opposite way to right, scoring three runs.

NOT SO MUCH FUN IN THE SUN

The afternoon sun bedeviled right fielders, especially in the seventh inning. In the top half, Yadiel Hernandez lost Chad Wallach’s fly ball, which hit off the wall for a double. Then Miami’s Garrett Cooper couldn’t find Starlin Castro’s fly, which bounced into the Nationals bullpen for a ground-rule double.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Corey Dickerson grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, his first appearance since leaving Wednesday’s game in Milwaukee due to right groin discomfort.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder) threw off the bullpen mound for the first time since going on the injured list. … OF Juan Soto (left shoulder), accompanied by two team trainers, threw in the outfield before the game.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Rookie LHP Trevor Rogers (3-1) finished April with a 1.29 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 28 innings. He faces Washington for the first time.

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (1-2) is 13-5 with a 3.11 ERA in 24 career starts against the Marlins. He allowed seven runs (five earned) over five innings in a loss to the Blue Jays last time out.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports