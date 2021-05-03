Vogt's triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

PHOENIX (AP) — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The game was tied at 4 when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk. David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily.

Rojas and Varsho added with run-scoring doubles and the once tight game was suddenly a comfortable win. The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.

Arizona took three of four games from Colorado, which fell to 10-18. Vogt’s triple was the 500th hit of his career.

The D-backs were leading 4-2 going into the eighth but the Rockies rallied to tie the game off reliever Chris Devenski. Raimel Tapia and Garrett Hampson both had two-out, run-scoring singles before Devenski got out of the inning by striking out Ryan McMahon.

Arizona got a good start from Merrill Kelly, who gave up two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Devenski (1-0) got the win despite giving up two runs in the eighth.

Daniel Bard (1-2) took the loss after giving up all four runs in the eighth. Before the decisive D-backs’ rally, it was a back-and-forth game.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the second on Nick Heath’s double. It was Heath’s first RBI in 11 games with Arizona.

The Rockies rallied in the third when Trevor Story turned on a full-count curveball and hit a two-run homer into the left-field seats.

The Diamondbacks jumped ahead 3-2 in the fifth when Pavin Smith yanked a two-run homer into the right-field seats. It was his third homer of the season.

Arizona was able to win despite two errors from third baseman Eduardo Escobar. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth to secure the win. It was also manager Torey Lovullo’s 300th win as D-backs’ manager.

TRAINER’S ROOM

D-backs: Lovullo said OF Tim Locastro (dislocated finger) and 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) were both playing in a game at the team’s alternate site in Scottsdale today.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Colorado returns home to face San Francisco on Monday night. The Rockies will send RHP Germán Márquez (1-2, 4.13) to the mound to face Giants’ RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22).

D-backs: Arizona has a day off on Monday before a trip to Miami for a three-game series. Lovullo said he hasn’t decided who will throw on Tuesday. The Marlins plan to use RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 3.19).

