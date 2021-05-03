Drought brings about abnormal scenery in Zengwen River

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The worst drought in half a century continues to endanger the lives of many in Taiwan.

However, it has also created many stunning sceneries that cannot be seen during ordinary times.

YouTube channel “探路者 Explorer” leads us to explore the Dapu Lakeside Park (大埔湖濱公園) located in upstream of Zengwen River (曾文溪) during the drought.

Because of the drought, the soil at the bottom of the reservoir is exposed, and the grass grows abundantly, creating a never-before-seen scenery.

However, although it looks picturesque, everyone should keep in mind that the reservoir is not open to the public apart from select days, so visitors should pay extra attention to the time when they can travel to the area.

At the same time, the government also urges the public to save water and conserve water resources during drought.

Authorized use via NOWnews：探路者Explorer

探路者Explorer Fan Page：https://www.facebook.com/weareexplorer

Full video：https://youtu.be/hWerV868ok0