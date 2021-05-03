台灣亮出「最貴曬棉被架」當地鄰居大嘆：還有更狂的 | Taiwan’s most expensive laundry rack stuns Internet

【看CP學英文】台灣近期大秀了很有可能為世界「最貴曬棉被架」。近期一名女網友經過天母某處豪宅時驚見屋主將棉被批在要價1600多萬的麥拉倫720S跑車上。驚人畫面被捕捉下後，女網友也開玩笑的稱其為「樸實無華人生」。

Taiwan recently debuted what could possibly be the world’s most expensive clothing rack.

According to a post shared by a social media user in Tianmu, Taipei, she was walking around the neighborhood when she came across a McLaren sports car.

However, the near NT$16 million ride was being used to dry out laundry, leading the woman to capture the incredulous scene on her phone.

The social media user also jokingly commented below the picture, claiming it was a scene depicting a “down-to-earth lifestyle.”

根據網友在《爆怨2公社》的貼文所述，在經過此住宅時不禁注意到車庫中擺放了一輛色調鮮豔的橘色超跑，然而只見車頂上不見專業車套，反倒被拿來當曬衣架曬兩件被單。

The post showed a bright orange sports car parked in an open-space garage. Upon closer inspection, social media users could see that instead of a car cover, the car was draped in thick blankets, seemingly to help try dry them off.

衝擊的畫面讓原PO自嘲「我家只能曬竹竿上」，並表示「這叫樸實無華的人生，天母居大不易，曬衣服都只好將就點放在車上。」

The social media user also commented under the photo, poking fun at herself claiming “In our house, we use a laundry-drying pole.”

She sarcastically added, “This is what we call a ‘down-to-earth lifestyle; Living in Tianmu is ‘difficult’; they have to make do with drying off laundry on their cars.”

照片曝光後許多網友也表示這並不是最誇張的畫面；他透露此位鄰居不只有一個「曬衣桿」，每次經過都有不同台在幫忙晾乾衣服和棉被也隨之附上一張法拉利曬棉被照。

The photo immediately attracted many responses, with one adding that he was a neighbor of the family and claimed there is actually more than one car used for drying laundry.

According to the social media user, the other is a Ferrari, to which he attached a photo of in the comment section.

也有人開玩笑那些跑車或許不是買來開的而是拿來曬衣服的，並表示此畫面完整的呈現「有錢人的任性」。

Many also joked that the cars were bought to dry laundry, not to be drive, while others added that this showed the willful attitude of the rich.