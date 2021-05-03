Taipei pandemic-prevention measures remains unchanged for now: Taipei Deputy Mayor

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) announced at a press conference on Monday that because there are no local cases of unknown sources, the scale of pandemic-prevention in Taipei will remain unchanged for the time being.

Due to cases 1134 and 1136 recently being around parts of Taipei and New Taipei City, at present, the number of people under quarantine in Taipei has also reached a record high with a total of 252 people.

Huang said that previous relevant plans of Taipei City at the beginning state that upgrading the virus-prevention level to the first stage would only happen when there were local cases with unknown infection sources.

However, as Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that there are currently no local cases with unknown infection sources so far, the pandemic-prevention scale will remain the same for now.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) also reported that the pandemic-prevention measures have held up for the past year and think the overall strategy is OK.

As long as revisions to the virus-prevention plans are maintained and loopholes are avoided, he believes the situation can and will remain under control.

Ko stressed that vaccines are essential in the fight against the virus; nonetheless, as there is no vaccine import in the foreseeable future, the only effective virus-prevention measure, for now, is to continue the strategies from before.

He added that Taipei will strictly monitor any changes that may come with the local infection reports.

As of press time, there are 26 confirmed local cases in relation to the cluster infection cases of the Novotel Hotel and China Airlines.