2 local, 6 imported infections reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 2 more local, and 6 more imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 1,145.

According to the CECC, the two local infections include a Taiwanese man in his forties (case 1145) who had been to the designated airport quarantine hotel recently and an Indonesian girl in her teens (case 1146) who is a contact of the CAL pilot who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Australia.

Case 1145 is a contract-based employee who had been working in the quarantine hotel between early April and April 28.

He reported experiencing coughing symptoms on April 28 and sought medical help two days later.

After close examination by health authorities on May 1, he was sent to be tested and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has since listed 23 possible contacts, among which 20 are under quarantine and the other 3 under self-health management. Additional contacts are still being investigated by the CECC.

Additionally, the CECC pointed out that all contract-based employees, temps and recently-resigned employees of the hotel who had been at work between April 19 to April 28 consist of 74 people in total.

All are currently under quarantine, among which 43 have tested negative, one has tested positive (case 1145), 13 are undergoing tests, and 17 are still awaiting their turns.

The other local case reported today is a family member of case 1090 and 1111. She had no recent travel history and was asked to quarantine as a possible contact on April 21.

She was subsequently tested but the results came back negative at the time.

On April 30, she reported feverish symptoms and had a runny nose and sore throat.

As she felt the symptoms were not severe, she did not report to health authorities.

However, she was asked to be tested again on May 2 for safety, and the infection was confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed as she had been under quarantine prior to her infection confirmation.

As of press time, Taiwan reported 1,145 confirmed cases, including 1,003 imported cases, 94 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 9 cases whose infection sources are currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people have died, 1,058 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.