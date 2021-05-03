Taiwan CECC adds 6 imported COVID-19 cases to tally

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday 2 more local, and 6 more imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 1,145.

According to the CECC, the 6 imported infections are from the Netherlands (case 1139, case 1140), Indonesia (case 1141, 1142, 1143), and the Republic of Uzbekistan (case 1144).

Case 1139 is a Dutch man in his forties who had been part of a ship crew.

He arrived in Taiwan on April 10 for work purposes and submitted negative test results taken within three days of arrival.

He was tested on April 25 when his quarantine period ended and again on May 1 at the request of his employers after his self-health management period ended.

His infection was confirmed today and 12 possible contacts have since been listed and are all under self-health management.

Also from the Netherlands is case 1140, who is a Dutch ship crew member in his thirties.

He traveled to Taiwan on April 8 and had provided all necessary documents.

He was tested on April 23 when his quarantine period ended and again on May 1 when his self-health management period ended.

His infection was confirmed today and 32 possible contacts have been listed. As all 32 had donned protective gear when in contact with case 1140, they are currently under self-health management.

On the other hand, cases 1141, 1142, and 1143 are all migrant fishermen from Indonesia, between the ages of 10 to 50.

They arrived in Taiwan on April 19 and submitted negative test results.

All three were tested on May 2 when their quarantine period ended, and the infections were confirmed today.

They are all asymptomatic and were not in contact with anyone during this period.

The last imported case reported today is a Taiwanese woman in her twenties who had traveled to the Republic of Uzbekistan on April 21 for work.

She returned on April 27 and submitted negative test results.

She began experiencing headaches, fever and nausea on April 28 and sought medical help two days later after the symptoms did not alleviate.

She was soon tested and the infection was confirmed today.

Three possible contacts have been listed, and all are under quarantine.

As of press time, Taiwan reported 1,145 confirmed cases, including 1,003 imported cases, 94 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 9 cases whose infection sources are currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people have died, 1,058 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.