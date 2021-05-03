CECC reveals recent activity of case 1136

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) revealed a detailed list of the recent activities of case 1136 in light of the reports of two more domestic cases on Monday.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that between April 26 to April 28, besides taking buses No. 262, 254 and 672 across Taipei and New Taipei City, she also took buses No.5, Blue No.2, No.57 and No.637.

In addition, she was at the Carrefour Zhonghe Store at 8:00 pm on April 27.

The CECC reminds the public to carry out self-health monitoring if they had entered or left the relevant places listed.

If symptoms such as fever, diarrhea or abnormalities regarding sense of smell or taste appear before May 12, you should get inspected as soon as possible and not take public transportations, the CECC added.

Chen previously revealed that case 1136 is a Taiwanese woman in her thirties and had no recent travel history abroad.

She had a sore throat and fever from April 28 to 29, and subsequently went to a clinic for medical treatment.

On April 30, health authorities arranged a test for all possible contacts and her infection was confirmed on Sunday.

Case 1136 is the family member of Case 1129, a 60-year-old female housekeeping director of the Novotel Hotel.