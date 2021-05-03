日本另類「鬼屋」引熱議　「若有似無」成因曝光｜’Ghost of a house’ in Japan goes viral

【看CP學英文】大城市中的建築物通常每隔幾年就會進行一次翻修；然而，有時或許考量到建築物本身年紀或結構問題，老建築會被完全拆除剷平，為新建物騰出空間。

Buildings in big cities are usually remodeled every once in a while; however, sometimes, due to their age or structure, older buildings are taken apart completely to make room for new properties again.

近期，一位日本攝影師恰巧經過類似的建築，發現從在一旁的空地望向房屋會看見當年的「鬼屋」依舊烙印在隔壁建築牆上。

A Japanese photographer recently came across such a scene and discovered the “ghost of a house” still etched into the side of a neighboring building.

此位攝影師迅速的將畫面補抓起來，並透過Google街景追溯當年的街道畫面。

The artist quickly captured the image on his camera and did a quick search on Google Street View.

他最後發現2019年有一棟小小的兩樓店面，因為蓋得時候與隔壁建築無縫接軌，因此有所印記。

It was later revealed that the two-story building was once a small store built without space between itself and the structure next door.

照片立即引來網友熱議，許多人也熱心地解釋此「鬼屋」應該是在日本經濟蕭條時蓋的。

The photo immediately caught social media users’ attention, with some explaining that the building was likely built during the economic bubble in Japan.

網友表示當年的建築沒有特別規定，然而今日若有建商要蓋房，依據日本民法必須至少與隔壁房屋留有50公分以上的空隙。

Nowadays, buildings need to have at least 50 centimeters or more between themselves and their neighbors under the Civil Code, the social media user continued.

另外，也有網友在看到此張照片後大讚印記彷彿是一幅抽象畫作，也有人稱其為「超藝術」作品，意指隨著時間保留下來的遺跡或建築，最終被轉化為藝術作品成一種觀念藝術。

Others praised the eerie photo, calling it an “abstract painting” or a “Hyperart Thomasson”, a type of conceptual art referring to preserved old relics or structures that have been transformed into pieces of art with the passage of time.