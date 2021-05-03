桃園新住民電影工作坊開跑！新二代導演教姐妹拍自己的故事｜Taiwanese-Filipino director teaches migrants film-making skills

桃園市新住民文化會館舉辦「新住民、新二代、移工影像工作坊」免費課程，找來曾入圍坎城影展的菲律賓新二代導演鄒隆娜授課，期待教更多新住民動手拍出自己的生命故事。

The “Taoyuan New Immigrants Cultural Hall” (桃園市新住民文化會館) recently hosted a film-making workshop featuring Taiwanese-Filipino director Rina Tsou (鄒隆娜).

One of Tsou’s films was nominated by Cannes Film Festival in 2016 so she offered to teach immigrants and migrant workers how to document their own stories and turn them into movies.

5月1日勞動節當天，鄒隆娜與約20名新住民們齊聚在教室中展開第一堂授課。鄒隆娜首先播放兩部自己拍攝的短片——《青梅的手》和《虎父的妞妞未而立》，示範拍紀錄片的不同形式。

Rina Tsou started the first class on May 1 by playing two of her short films — “Ching Mei’s Hands” and “The Horrible Thirty: Me, My Father And Richard The Tiger”, introducing to the participants the different forms and styles of documentaries.

活動過程中，鄒隆娜問起在場新住民希望拍什麼故事，姐妹也打開心房說出不少在台生活打拼的甘苦談，包括因疫情無法返家和對家鄉的思念、回憶過往的艱辛與面對的歧視、與兒女相處的點滴等，氣氛溫馨感人。

Rina then asked what stories they wanted to film to which they happily replied their wishes to tell personal stories.

It got pretty emotional when the immigrants started sharing their experiences regarding how they’ve been unable to visit their home countries due to the pandemic, the hardships of living in Taiwan, and raising their children in a foreign country.

鄒隆娜強調，電影只是一個說故事的工具、一個媒介，更重要的是用自己的觀點去呈現你要說的真實，因此拍片前要問自己「為什麼要說這個故事」，希望大家可以利用這堂課多多去實驗。

Rina emphasized that filming is only a tool and a medium for storytelling, which serves the most crucial part in film-making — telling a story that matters in an authentic way.

Rina encouraged the students to ask themselves, “why is it essential that I tell this story”, and to use what they learned in the workshop to experiment with different ideas.

會後，鄒隆娜表示，她過去也曾在菲律賓辦過影像工作坊，教災區小孩拍電影，「我一開始是計畫去那裡拍片，但我知道我不可能永遠待在災區，電影是一個工具，將這個技能教給他們後，就能讓他們去說自己的故事」。這樣珍貴的教學經驗也成為鄒隆娜想接下此次「新住民、新二代、移工 影像工作坊」講師的原因。

After the course ended, Rina shared that she once held a film-making workshop in the Philippines for children in disaster areas and that the precious experience led her to teach this course to immigrants.

“I planned to document how the area was affected by disasters, yet I knew that I couldn’t stay there forever. Film-making is a tool, I decided to equip them with the skills that would allow them to tell their own stories.”

課程尾聲，主辦單位新住民文化會館的「新住民聯合服務中心」副執行長張瑜庭表示，今天的課程鼓勵姊妹們將許多不開心的過往說出來，相信在將這些故事掏出來的過程中，也會越來越好，並從中自我療癒。

Chang-Yu ting (張瑜庭), the deputy CEO of the Taoyuan New Immigrants Joint Service Center (新住民聯合服務中心), said at the event that she believed sharing one’s story is a therapeutic experience, and by encouraging immigrants to share their intimate stories and struggles, they would also be able to get better and heal themselves through the process.