Grandma asks grandson for help developing photos using ‘save icon’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the rapid development of science and technology, almost all digital data and photos are stored on the cloud, making developing physical photos seem a thing from the past.

However, one adamant grandma insisted on asking her grandchild’s help in developing photos, recently and shocked many by pulling out an “ancient artifact.”

According to the social media user, his grandma asked him to help develop some headshots stored on a floppy disk.

As soon as he saw it, the social media user began questioning where he could still find a store that could read the device as floppy disks are rarely seen on the market nowadays.

On sharing the funny exchange online, many others jokingly replied that their children wouldn’t recognize such a thing, and added that to youngsters, the floppy disk could be mistaken as a “cool 3D-printed save icon.”