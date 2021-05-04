機車上女童驚人仰躺睡姿曝　網友傻眼：意外風險高 | Taiwan drivers alarmed by grandma holding napping girl on scooter

【看CP學英文】一位沉睡的台灣女童於週日被網友捕捉到在機車上豪邁仰天橫躺的睡姿引熱議。

A sleepy Taiwanese girl has caught the attention of social media users after she was caught sleeping sideways on the lap of a scooter-rider, believed to be her grandmother on Sunday.

此臉書貼文被原PO標為「Swag午覺」，而短短的影片中可見機車上的家長讓孩子橫躺在自己腿上睡覺。

According to a Facebook post captioned “Swag noon nap,” the short video clip featured a parental figure riding a scooter with a child on her lap.

雖然女童似乎有依照防疫措施乖乖帶口罩，然而她頭上卻沒配戴安全帽，而頭部和腳完全戳出車身外，畫面引人擔憂。

Even though the child is seen wearing a face mask as per virus-prevention regulations, she was without a helmet, with her head and legs sticking out the side of the scooter.

女童同時還戴著墨鏡擋掉刺眼的陽光，也讓許多網友大讚照片非常帥氣。

The child, who was also wearing shades apparently to ward of the glare of the sunlight when lying face up on the scooter led the social media user who shared the post to comment on her “coolness.”

不過大部分的人看到影片後強調此舉動非常危險，也有人說不應該是以「swag」 (帥氣)來形容而應該以「YOLO」(你只活一次)形容較為貼切。

However, many were alarmed by the video, with some commenting that as opposed to “swag” it may be closer to “yolo”, meaning “you only live once.”

甚至有人表示若意外不幸發生，依照女童毫無保護的頭部和腳，應該會受到相當嚴重的傷害。

Others pointed out that if an accident should occur, the girl would likely suffer severe trauma to her head and legs, which were without protection and hanging off the side.

同時，有人點出女童連鞋子都沒穿，可能是因為有什麼緊急原因，家長正在前往醫院的路上就醫。

Still, some speculated that judging by the child’s lack of shoes, they could be on the way to a nearby hospital seeking medical help.