KMT legislator calls on police to strengthen enforcement following ‘cockroach incident’

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) urged the police to enforce the law more strongly on Tuesday following the aggressive attack of dumping thousands of cockroaches that occurred the day before.

According to local Chinese-language media, two men dumped bags of cockroaches in protest at a restaurant where police chiefs and several government officials were attending a dinner event.

Chiang, who also witnessed the incident as one of the attendees there, was asked by local media how he would address the situation if he were the Taipei mayor.

To this, Chiang replied that he would definitely urge the police to continue in their efforts in strongly enforcing the law.

Chiang recalled that he arrived at the restaurant at around 7:45 p.m. on Monday and saw several cockroaches crawling around the halls, but added that most had already been driven out by the venue’s staff.

He explained that he didn’t stick around for long and instead chose to toast several tables before leaving at about 8:30 p.m.

Regarding the rampant mafia activities recently, Chiang said that the public power of the state should not be challenged, and added that the mafia should not be allowed to provoke the country.

He expressed his belief that the government should intervene and enforce the law forcefully to curb such unhealthy trends.

With the 2022 election just around the corner, Chiang was asked what actions he would take should he become mayor, to which he voiced his opinion of no allowing any leniency in issues regarding law enforcement.