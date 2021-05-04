重慶白貓成貓界展場超模！憑高額出場費過奢華生活｜Chinese cat leads lavish lifestyle with sky-high modeling income

By Joyce Lee, The China Post, Taiwan |
這隻名叫「毛毛」的英國短銀漸層貓來自重慶江北。（圖／shutterstock）｜The British short silver gradient cat named "Mao Mao" (毛毛) comes from Jiangbei, Chongqing, according to media reports. (photo courtesy/ shutterstock)

逛車展時必不可少的亮點就是身材火辣的Showgirl，但現在，這些辣妹們的飯碗恐怕要被一隻來自重慶的貓咪搶走了。

Pretty girls with hot figures can often be spotted at car shows to spice up the event and catch customers’ attention.

However, they should beware of a cat from Chongqing, China, which is coming to snatch their jobs in no time.

根據外媒報導，這隻名叫「毛毛」的英國短銀漸層貓來自重慶江北，今年2歲的它擁有貴氣的白毛和銀灰色的眼睛，原本個性內向的它在主人的訓練下成為專業車展模特兒。

With its expensive-looking grayish-white fur, silver eyes, and some professional training from its owner, the once shy cat quickly became the next supermodel in the feline world.

毛毛生來就是衣架子，不論是時髦風、嘻哈風或古裝風，它都能輕鬆駕馭，每回出場總是吸引路人圍觀合影。

“Mao Mao” proved itself to be a natural-born model with the ability to pull off pretty much any style.

From chic, hip hop to traditional Chinese costume, Mao Mao managed to look “purr-fect” every time it shows up in a car show and poses for selfies with the crowd.

憑藉高人氣，它現在每個月會至少接下3到4個活動，坐擁高人氣的它不僅成為話題焦點，每次出場費更高達5,000元至1萬多元人民幣（約新台幣21,663元至43,326元）。

Taking the internet by storm, Mao Mao now takes on 3 to 4 events a month, charging from NT$20,000 to NT$43,000 per appearance thanks to its popularity.

靠著優渥的收入，毛毛為自己賺到了4至5張床和超過5個貓抓板，吃著昂貴的貓罐頭，過上了貓界的貴公子的生活。

With this income, Mao Mao has earned itself a lavish cat life with four to five beds to sleep in, more than five scratching boards to sharpen its claws, and expensive food to enjoy daily.