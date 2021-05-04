Infected Taiwanese pilot becomes first case to test positive after receiving vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported on Tuesday that a Taiwanese pilot (case 1153) has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus despite having been vaccinated.

This is the first case reported in Taiwan of someone contracting the virus after receiving a vaccine shot.

According to the CECC, the 30-year-old had been working in the U.S. between April 16 and April 18.

When he returned to Taiwan, he stayed in quarantine till April 21.

He then acquired a COVID-19 test when his quarantine period ended and results came back negative.

He was tested again on April 25 after the virus outbreak among pilots and the results were also negative.

He began experiencing symptoms such as fever, coughs, and a runny nose on May 1 and immediately alerted his employers.

He was tested on the same day and the infection was confirmed today.

The infection source is still being investigated by the CECC, and 15 possible contacts have since been asked to undergo quarantine and self-health management.

According to CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the pilot was confirmed to have been vaccinated on April 22 but showed symptoms just 9 days later on May 1.

Based on recent research conducted by British scientists, when one receives the AstraZeneca or Moderna vaccines, the vaccination will kick into full effect 12 days later.