影／老外來亞洲工作很輕鬆？美女外國人曝跨國工作甘苦談｜Ukrainian girl living in Hong Kong shares experience of working abroad

到異國讀書、移民或工作絕非輕鬆事，各種文化衝擊等著移民、新二代和老外們獨自接受。在烏克蘭出生的Victoria於幼年時就遷居亞洲，並在香港工作有不少心得和感觸。

It’s never easy to live in a foreign country, no matter if it’s to pursue a career, a diploma, or to build a family, as cultural barriers await these newcomers.

Victoria, a girl who was born in Ukraine but has moved to Asia at a young age, has a lot to share regarding the experience of adapting to a foreign country.

來自烏克蘭的Victoria在3歲時就跟爸媽來到香港，並且居住了25年，現在她任職於日本銀行的顧客服務部門，主要工作是向日本人推廣香港。

Hailing from Ukraine, Victoria moved to Hong Kong at the age of three and has been living in the region for the past 25 years.

She currently works in the customer service department of a Japanese bank and her job includes introducing Hong Kong to Japanese customers.

在多元文化和語言背景下成長的她練就5種語言能力，包括俄羅斯語、粵語、英語、日語和中文。

Thanks to her multi-cultural background, Victoria speaks five languages including Russian, Cantonese, Chinese, Japanese, and English. She also shared some interesting experiences to show what it’s like to grow up in a multilingual family.

Victoria表示她平常工作會說一整天的日文，和母親則使用俄羅斯語溝通，和父親及哥哥則說粵語，召開家族會議時則說英語。

She said that she speaks Japanese at work, but speaks Russian with her mother, and Cantonese with her father and brother. English is the go-to language when all family members are present since it’s the only language everyone in the household understands.

她認為會多種語言是非常重要的，並且要時時練習，而在亞洲許多大城市中都能使用到很多種語言，尤其她所在的香港，因為文化多元，所以能在香港成長，她非常開心。

Victoria believes that it is important to learn more than one language and to practice them often, which she pointed out, is something one is able to do in many Asia cities, especially in an international hub like Hong Kong.

She expressed her pleasure to have grown up in Hong Kong due to the cultural diversity it has to offer.