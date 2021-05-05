「太空酒」開賣要價上千萬　買就送隕石開瓶器！ | Wine that went to space for sale with $1 million price tag

【看CP學英文】想飲用來自外太空的酒嗎？那你可能得先付上上百萬美金才能嘗鮮了！

The wine is out of this world. The price is appropriately stratospheric.

佳士得 (Christie’s) 於週二宣布發售一瓶曾在國際太空站待上超過一年的美酒。此拍賣行表示目前預估價格為近100萬美金（近新台幣2,800萬）上下。

Christie’s said Tuesday it is selling a bottle of French wine that spent more than a year in orbit aboard the International Space Station. The auction house thinks a wine connoisseur might pay as much as $1 million to own it.

這支酒 (Pétrus 2000) 是探索太空農業潛力的研究員於2019年11月發射到太空站的12瓶酒之一。十四個月後，它們全數回歸地球，而根據法國品酒專家所述，回來後的酒味道有微妙的變化。



The Pétrus 2000 is one of 12 bottles sent into space in November 2019 by researchers exploring the potential for extraterrestrial agriculture. It returned 14 months later subtly altered, according to wine experts who sampled it at a tasting in France.

佳士得紅酒及烈酒部門主管提普特里（Tim Tiptree）表示，此酒為在近零重力的「特殊環境下熟成」。

Tim Tiptree, international director of Christie’s wine and spirits department, said the space-aged wine was “matured in a unique environment” of near zero-gravity aboard the space station.

新創「太空貨物無限公司」將酒送至外太空原意為測試植物在外太空的適應能力以研究如何強化農作物面對氣候變遷問題。

Private space startup Space Cargo Unlimited sent the wine into orbit in November 2019 as part of an effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses.

研究人員也希望了解紅酒在太空的熟成過程。

Researchers also want to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.

即將被拍賣的酒支會搭配一支相同品牌，但在地球上發酵的酒。同時會附贈一個醒酒器、酒杯和隕石製成的開瓶器。

The wine, being offered by Christie’s in a private sale, comes with a bottle of terrestrial Pétrus of the same vintage, a decanter, glasses and a corkscrew crafted from a meteorite.

若買家最終決定將「太空酒」打開來飲用，可以同時飲用在地球上發酵的對應酒以比較差別。

Buyers can compare the two — should they decide to open the one that went into orbit.

提普特里表示，「我希望他們最後會決定把它打開來喝，但希望不會馬上做這件事；它目前正處於飲用的高峰期，但這瓶酒應該可以再放20-30年。」

“I would hope that they will decide to drink it, but maybe not immediately,” Tiptree said. “It’s at its peak drinking, but this wine will last probably another at least another two or three decades.”

※【The China Post】提醒您 酒後不開車，飲酒過量有礙健康！