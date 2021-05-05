Starlux confirms pilot who dined with infected colleague is under quarantine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Officials from Starlux Airlines confirmed on Wednesday that a pilot who had dined with case 1153 is currently under quarantine.

This was in regard to the Novotel Hotel cluster infections situation which included many China Airlines pilots. As the situation continues to worsen, it was reported on Wednesday that a pilot of CAL (case 1153) had dined with the Starlux pilot during the infectious period.

However, Starlux stressed that after the pilot dined with case 1153 on April 29, he did not re-enter the office for work and was not on the work schedule.

He is currently under quarantine with his flights being temporarily suspended for the time being.

Starlux will help the pilot resume his duties after his quarantine period ends and negative test results are given.