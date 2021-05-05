Infected Taiwanese businessman caught providing forged test results to return home

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed on Tuesday that a recent imported case (case 1149) had submitted forged negative test results in a bid to return to Taiwan.

The scam was discovered after Thai health authorities tried to locate the man to notify him of having tested positive for the virus, only to find out that he had returned to Taiwan on an EVA Air flight on May 2.

He was intercepted at the airport after Taiwan health authorities detected he was nursing a fever.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed that the report submitted by the man was fake, and added that local authorities would work with a legal team to determine how to best deal with the situation.

According to the CECC report on Tuesday, case 1149 is a Taiwanese man in his fifties who had traveled to Thailand for work in January.

He returned to Taiwan on May 5 and displayed feverish symptoms while at the airport. He was immediately sent to a nearby hospital and tested; the infection was confirmed on Tuesday.

Forty-nine possible contacts have since been listed, among which 28 who were sitting within two rows of case 1149 have been asked to quarantine.

The remaining 21 people are flight crew members and had all donned protective gear; therefore, they have been asked to practice self-health management instead.

Chen explained that though the man was at fault, he was also dissatisfied with flight crew members who inspected the forged document and failed to detect its illegitimacy.

He went on to say as the man did not receive his report in Thailand, he may have suspected that he had already contracted the virus and worried that he wouldn’t be able to submit negative test results, leading to the forgery.

Chen confirmed that the report received from Thai officials were contradictory with those received from case 1149.

He added that forgery of such documents is a criminal offense, and is discussing with several legal teams to determine and clarify whether the man intentionally lied about his health conditions, thereby endangering others.