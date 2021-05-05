陸男每晚打蚊子打到崩潰！ 他秀「滅蚊日記」怨念超深｜Chinese man makes ‘mosquito-killing diary’ to document defeated foes

【看CP學英文】晚上睡覺時最怕聽見耳邊響起蚊子的嗡嗡聲，一名大陸深圳的男子每晚睡覺都被蚊子擾得不得安寧，打蚊子打到崩潰的他怒將打死的蚊子製作成一本「滅蚊日記」，引發網友討論。

It can be extremely annoying to hear mosquitos buzzing in your ears late at night when you are trying to sleep. A man from Shenzhen, China was felt so harassed that he recently created a “Mosquito-killing Diary” that documented all his defeated foes.

根據陸媒《長沙政法頻道》報導，這名男網友最近飽受被蚊子叮咬之苦，某天他突發奇想，決定把自己每晚的「滅蚊戰跡」記錄下來。

According to local Chinese-language media, the man was constantly plagued by mosquitos and came up with the idea to record his daily battle with the annoying insects.

他用膠帶把每隻被他消滅的蚊子屍體貼在日記本上，有些還帶著鮮血，讓人看得心驚膽跳。他在一旁註明死亡時間和內心旁白，幽默寫道「4月29日抓不著！」、「就是它！」等。

He taped the dead mosquitos onto a diary and included small blood smears, creating a bleak image. He also detailed the time of death and his thoughts on the defeat, which included entries like, “4/29 the foe has eluded me,” and “this is it!”

這名男網友表示，最近雨季蚊子變多，常常晚上睡覺一關燈就不停出現蚊子，每晚與蚊子大戰往往要折騰個兩、三個小時。

The social media user explained that the number of mosquitos increases during the rainy season, and recently discovered that every time he turned off the lights to go to sleep, the annoying bugs would appear, plaguing him for two to three hours at a time.

他還提到，光是4月27日，自己就打了5隻蚊子。由於男子平時經常向友人抱怨，因此製作這本「滅蚊日記」也是為了向朋友證明自己家裡蚊子真的很多。

He also revealed that on April 27, he held a small victory of killing 5 mosquitos in one night. As the social media user constantly complains to friends and family about his plight, he decided to debut his “Mosquito-Killing Diary” to prove to them just how heroic he is.