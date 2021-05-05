Taiwan reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 1,160

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 7 more imported COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 1,160.

According to the CECC, the new imported cases are from the Philippines (case 1155), India (case 1156, case 1159, case 1160, case 1161), Japan (case 1157) and the U.S. (case 1158)

Case 1155 is a migrant worker in her twenties who traveled to Taiwan for work on April 20.

She submitted necessary documents and was placed under quarantine upon arrival. She was subsequently tested on May 3 when her quarantine period ended, and the infection was confirmed today.

As she had not been in contact with anyone, no possible contacts have been listed, the CECC said.

Case 1156 is an Indonesian migrant fisherman in his thirties who also arrived in Taiwan on April 20.

He submitted negative test results and was also tested on May 3 when his quarantine period in Taiwan ended.

His infection was confirmed today, and no other possible contacts have been listed.

Case 1157 is a Japanese man in his forties who traveled to Taiwan on April 28 for business.

He had submitted the required documents and was placed under quarantine on arrival.

He began developing symptoms such as an itchy throat and sore muscles on May 2 and was tested by health authorities; his infection was confirmed today.

One possible contact has since been listed, but as they had on protective gear, they have been asked to practice self-health management instead of quarantine.

Case 1158 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who traveled to the U.S. for work in September 2020.

He tested positive for the virus while in the U.S. on March 23, and later returned to Taiwan on April 11 with negative test results.

He disclosed to local health authorities that he had previously been infected, and was tested again at the airport and government-run quarantine center to which both results came back negative.

He was transferred to a quarantine hotel on April 12 and headed home when his quarantine period ended on April 26.

Per a requirement from work, he acquired another test on May 3 and the infection was confirmed today.

Eight possible contacts have since been tracked down by the CECC, among which 3 are under quarantine and 5 are practicing self-health management.

Meanwhile, both case 1159 and case 1160 are from Indonesia. Case 1159 who is a woman in her twenties, along with the boy in his teens (case 1160) arrived in Taiwan on April 21 for school.

They both submitted negative test results and were tested on May 4 when their quarantine periods ended; the infections were confirmed today.

Both are asymptomatic and were not in contact with anyone during their stay, so no possible contacts have been listed.

The last case reported from Indonesia today (case 1161) is a migrant fisherman in his teens who also arrived in Taiwan on April 21.

He submitted necessary documents and was tested again on May 4 when his quarantine period ended. His infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and no other possible contacts have been listed so far.

As of press time, 1,160 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,016 imported cases, 94 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 11 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people died, 1,074 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.