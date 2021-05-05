Taiwanese student victim of anti-Asian hate crime hammer attack in the US

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese student studying for her master’s degree in the United States was a victim of an anti-Asian hate crime attack on May 2.

According to foreign media reports, Teresa was on her way home from dinner with friends when she was suddenly attacked by an African-American woman.

Security footage provided by the New York Police Department (NYPD) showed the attacker suddenly intercepting Teresa and a friend, shouting “Take off your mask,” and subsequently picked up a hammer to attack Teresa’s head.

The aggressive attacker punched and kicked the two women repeatedly and Teresa later took out a wine bottle for self-defense.

According to the NYPD’s current investigation, Teresa explained that she did not know the woman, and suspected that the attacker was drunk as she was walking unsteadily and muttering to herself.

The 31-year-old sustain several injuries and required seven stitches to her head.

At present, the police have issued a wanted warrant for African-American women who shot and hurt people.

Due to this attack, the student revealed that she is considering moving back to Taiwan.

According to local Chinese-language media reports, Teresa lived in Taiwan with her parents and later traveled to New York in 2019 to study fashion design.

She returned to Taiwan for sometime during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, but headed back to the states in April to continue her studies.

Having originally planned to move to California after graduation, Teresa now admitted that she’s considering moving back to Taiwan after the attack, adding that “the physical pain cannot be compared to the mental trauma I endured.”

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States and the attacks on Asian people have become even more frequent as the situation worsens.