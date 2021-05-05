影／居家隔離人數創新高　北市防疫規模暫不升級｜Taipei will not upgrade epidemic-prevention regulations despite recent cluster

台北市長柯文哲和防疫指揮官、副市長黃珊珊在本週一上午召開防疫記者，指出目前尚未出現原因不明的本土病例，因此北市防疫規模仍依照過去的秋冬專案比照辦理，暫時不會提升防疫規模。

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je and Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan announced on Monday that Taipei will not upgrade its current epidemic prevention measures despite the recent outbreak since there aren’t any infection cases with unidentified sources found.

華航諾富特旅館爆發群聚感染事件，其中兩名確診案例足跡遍及雙北市餐廳和捷運，造成北市252人居家隔離，創下紀錄。

The announcement was made in response to the recent cluster involving the Novotel Taipei and CAL pilots, as two of the infected patients had been to restaurants and traveled on public transportation in the city prior to being tested positive for the disease.

黃珊珊表示，由於當初北市的相關規劃，是在有出現不明感染源的本土病例，才會提升防疫層級到第一階段，而現階段防疫指揮官陳時中表示，至今沒有原因不明本土病例，所以仍舊維持秋冬專案的防疫規模，在八大場所佩戴口罩。

Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan said that only when domestic infected cases with unclear sources were found will the protocol be upgraded to leveled up to grade 1.

However, according to the CECC, there aren’t such cases found in the recent cluster, therefore the epidemic prevention measures will remain the same.

柯文哲強調，若要確實防疫還是得依靠疫苗，不過在可見的未來內還看不到疫苗進口，只能繼續維持過去有效的防疫戰略，並強調將嚴格監視疫情變化。

Ko emphasized that vaccination will better help contain the disease, however considering there won’t be enough vaccines to be imported in the foreseeable future, the city government can only carry on with its current strategy that had been effective last year.

Regardless, Ko promised to keep a close eye on any changes to the status quo.

至於接下來的母親節及開齋節，柯文哲則強調，若是有達到防疫第一階段的情況，才會有停辦的狀況，不過現階段還是維持秋冬專案層級，所以仍會繼續舉辦。

As for the upcoming Mother’s Day and Eid al-Fitr, Ko said that unless the current situation worsens, events will still be hosted as planned.