憤怒鄰居在電梯貼紙條互嗆　引爆住戶開戰原因曝光 | Taiwan elevator drama highlights soaring tension among tenants

【看CP學英文】有些人對於聲音特別敏感，而有些則不。然而，社區中每個住戶都有權益享有安靜的居住環境。

Some people are very sensitive to noise, others are not, but every tenant has a right to the (quiet) enjoyment of his or her apartment – as far as possible.

一位網友近期就學到了這個道理，並分享在自家公寓電梯中發現一系列紙條的故事。

This is the lesson learned by a social media user who recently shared pictures of a series of notes left in the elevator of his residential building.

這名網友回家時看到電梯中張貼的紙條不僅有中英文對照，上頭印著多個大大的「不要再拖桌子了」的文字，引起他的注意。

The Chinese and English language posters bluntly state “Don’t drag the table again!” (不要再拖桌子了) which caught the social media user’s attention on his way home after work.

根據臉書《爆怨2公社》貼文，原PO請教其他網友公共空間是否為居民發洩的適當場所。

According to a message posted on “Complaints Commune No. 2” (爆怨2公社), he questioned whether public space can be used for residents to vent their anger at other tenants.

他表示，貼此紙條的人也遭到另一名住戶反擊，他在紙條下寫道「公共區域不是你的抱怨留言板，有點公德心」；而紙條主人也不甘示弱的回覆「難道是你在拖，心裡有鬼？」

He remarked that the provocative statements had already backfired as another tenant eventually left a written note under the poster: “public space is not suitable for venting anger, please be mindful of others” to which the first person replied, “maybe you’re the one dragging the table and are feeling guilty?”

另一個住戶也在紙條下方留言表示紙條主人需要「看醫生」，濃濃的火藥味讓原PO擔心事態不妙。

Another message under the original poster invited the complainer to “seek medical help,” which further worried the social media user at a potential conflict among tenants.

然而，許多網友在下方留言表示對原紙條主人感到同情，因為確實有人對聲音特別敏感。

In response to the online post, however, many social media users expressed their sympathy at the person who might be very sensitive to noise.

有人則表示，這樣的爭執對於住在台灣的各位根本是常態。有些人甚至建議原PO可以回家拖拖看桌子，看紙條主人在抱怨的是不是他。

Others smiled at the elevator drama which is synonymous with living in Taiwan’s apartment buildings. Some even invited the social media user to quickly go home and “drag his table time and again” to find out if the grumpy tenant lives downstairs.

其他人則開玩笑地警告，或許他們住在鬧鬼區，並暗示傳出吵雜聲音的樓層或許根本沒住人。

Another warned, however, that they might all live in a haunted building, meaning that he could also start hearing noises in his apartment from the tenant upstairs, even if he lives on the top floor.