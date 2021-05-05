Vaccinated man rushed to hospital shortly after Health Minister inspection

Monday, the head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) joined Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) to inspect quarantine hotel workers receiving vaccine shots.

However, as soon as the two officials left, a man on the scene who just received his shot experienced symptoms including dizziness and low blood pressure, and was carried on a stretcher and rushed to the hotel by the medical workers right away.

After the incident, Dr. Lin, the Chief Physician from the Division of Infectious Disease of The Taoyuan General Hospital, said that some people might experience side effects and allergies after taking the shots, having a tense sympathetic nerve can also cause one to feel dizzy.

The doctor advised people to rest on set for thirty minutes after being vaccinated and observe if any side effects show.

In addition, Dr. Lin also reminded the public that some people will have a sore body or experience fever, back pain, or chills after vaccination. Usually, the symptoms will gradually resolve within 24 hours.

However, if the fever continues for more than 48 hours, it is recommended to return to the hospital where one takes the shot for examination.