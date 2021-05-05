CECC unveils Novotel contractor’s possible infection route

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed on Tuesday that the local case (case 1145) confirmed the day before was a contractor for the Novotel Hotel and may have contracted the virus while dining in its B1 area.

According to the CECC, case 1145 was an electrician who had no contact with hotel staff or those staying in the hotel as he had been in the construction area on the 5th and 6th floors of another part of the hotel.

Therefore, the source of infection was listed as “unknown” on Monday.

Chen explained that he realized everyone is highly concerned about the case and promised that the CECC will continue to follow up on relevant personnel and family members who live under the same roof.

This will be done to make sure that all are under quarantine and will be tested as soon as possible.

He added that though everyone is worried, the problems can only be solved one step at a time.

He stressed that now is the time for the central and local governments to cooperate to fight the spread of the virus.

To do so, information circulation is very important; in that way, we can resolve unclear situations as soon as possible, Chen added.