帶著寵物魚一起旅行！日本奇葩設計隱藏神功能 | Japanese company unveils transparent container to walk your pet fish

【看 CP 學英文】現在，在街頭上看到貓咪窩在主人的後背包中逛大街已經是在平常不過的事了；不過，你曾看過有人帶著一缸的寵物魚出門散步嗎？

Cats traveling in their owner’s backpacks have become a norm in recent years, but what about other aquatic pets?

日本一家廠商近期推出新點子，打造一系列透明容器樣的手提袋，讓飼主能攜帶「魚兒子」出門散步。

A Japanese company recently came up with the idea to create a special container for live fish so that pet owners can take their in-door companions outside for “walks.”

根據外媒報導，這個名為「活魚袋」的新產品是一個隨身攜帶型的小魚缸，袋子主體為透明的容器，讓主人可以清楚看見寵物的動靜。

According to foreign media, the “katsugyo bag” (“live-fish bag”) is a portable fish tank that includes a long, transparent tube so dotting owners can clearly see their pets swimming happily while on the go.

袋子上方有一個手把和測量儀器可以讓主人隨時偵測並調解袋子中的氧氣濃度。

There is also a handle and a gauge that appears to monitor the oxygen levels in the tank.

據報導，出品公司「Ma Corportation」推出此產品目的是為了提供一個比塑膠袋更環保的選擇。

According to reports, the pet carrier developed by “Ma Corporation” is aiming to provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to plastic bags.

目前，「活魚袋」尚未上市，但公司已經開始陸續將商品的研發進度貼在IG上。其中可以看到公司將不少可食用的魚作為實驗品放入「活魚袋」中，以便了解需再補充什麼樣的功能。

As the product is still in the development stages and is not available yet on the market, the company has taken to documenting its progress on Instagram, carrying different types of edible fish around to find out what other features should be included.

例如，後期出產的商品開始加入氧氣測量儀器，甚至還推出餵食孔，而設計師也開始為特別喜愛游動的魚兒做些微的調整。

For instance, oxygen gauges and feeding ports were seemingly added in later prototypes, while designers are also making adjustments for fish that like to swim a lot.

此商品已吸引世界各地網友的注意，許多人也開始在公司的官方帳號下方詢問「活魚袋」的上市日期。

The product has now attracted social media users’ attention worldwide, with many inquiring about the price and possible release date for the “katsugyo bag.”