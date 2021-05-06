Another hotel staff member tests positive in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday reported 1 local and 12 more imported COVID-19 infections, bringing the tally to 1,173.

According to the CECC, the sole local infection case (case 1174) is a Taiwanese man in his thirties and is a staff member at the airport quarantine hotel.

He had no recent travel history but often worked with staff from the housekeeping department; therefore, he was a contact of cases 1120 and 1129.

Case 1174 headed to a quarantine center on April 29 as a possible contact of the recent cluster infections concerning CAL pilots and Novotel Hotel.

He tested negative on that day but reported experiencing a sore throat, fever, and sore muscles on May 3.

He reported his symptoms a day later and was tested again by health authorities; his infection was confirmed today.

As he was under quarantine during the two days prior to developing symptoms, no other possible contacts have been listed by the CECC.

The CECC pointed out that as of press time, 5 staff members of the hotel have tested positive for the virus.

In addition, 80 people including hotel contractors, part-time employees and those who recently left the hotel have been tested. Among them, 73 have tested negative, 1 tested positive (case 1145) and 6 others are still undergoing tests.

As of press time, Taiwan reported 1,173 confirmed cases, including 1,028 imported cases, 95 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 11 cases whose infection sources are currently still under investigation.

Among the confirmed cases, 12 people have died, 1,075 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.