日男吃全雞保存完整骨架　重組作品讓網友超佩服 | Japanese man reassemble skeleton of rotisserie chicken, wows internet

【看CP學英文】一般人在享用完烤全雞後，都會把啃剩的雞骨頭丟掉，但一名日本網友卻透過一雙巧手將這些骨頭碎塊拼回整隻全雞的骨架，將別人眼中的廚餘化為博物館及藝術品，令網友們大為驚嘆。

After enjoying a roasted whole chicken, most people would throw away the remaining bones, but a Japanese social media user decided to piece these bone fragments back, recreating a complete skeleton of the fowl.

The transformation from kitchen waste into a masterpiece caught the eyes of others who claimed that the artwork should be featured in museums.

根據日媒報導，一名日本推特網友「sakanakudo」28日分享了自己的大師手藝，他在一間超市購買了烤全雞，並在食用復原出整隻雞的骨架，媲美專業標本的成品驚呆不少網友，就連他自己都說「吃得漂亮過頭了」。

According to Japanese media, Japanese Twitter user “Sakanakudo” shared his creation on April 28.

He explained that he bought a rotisserie chicken in a supermarket and recovered the skeleton of the whole chicken after eating.

The finished product was so stunning social media users compared it to professional taxidermy.

The Japanese social media also admitted that he had outdone himself.

他也與好奇的網友們分享這個漂亮作品的製作訣竅。

He also shared with the curious audience some behind-the-scene tips of the beautiful work.

他指出，在飽餐後，要先將骨頭上的殘肉剔除乾淨，曬乾，然後漂白，最後再以黏著劑和金屬線進行拼接。

He pointed out that after a full meal, the residual meat on the bones should be removed, the bones should then be dried in the sun, bleached, and finally spliced with adhesive and metal wire

另外，在食用時也要小心力道，以免將骨頭折到，影響作品外觀。

In addition, when eating, you should also be careful so as not to break the bones and affect the appearance of the work, he continued.

整個過程需耗費數週，因為光是將骨頭曬乾的步驟就要兩週。

The whole process takes several weeks, because the step of drying the bones alone takes two weeks.

他謙虛地表示，自己在大快朵頤時不小心吃掉了一些小碎骨，所以成品缺了幾塊，離完美還有點距離。

He modestly said that he accidentally ate some small broken bones while eating, so the finished product was missing a few pieces.